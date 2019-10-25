The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Michael Wiant, Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds, Director Emeritus, will present a talk titled “An Overview of Archaeological Research at the Ogden-Fettie Site: A Middle Woodland Floodplain Earthwork Complex.”

LEWISTOWN — The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Michael Wiant, Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds, Director Emeritus, will present a talk titled “An Overview of Archaeological Research at the Ogden-Fettie Site: A Middle Woodland Floodplain Earthwork Complex.” This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available following the presentation.

As described in an unpublished monograph by Wayne Shields, the Ogden-Fettie site has been the subject of archaeological inquiry for nearly a century. Much of the previous work by local avocational archaeologists, the University of Illinois, and the University of Chicago was exploratory, focusing on burial mounds and mortuary practices. Since 1959, several projects have focused on other aspects of the site including a circular feature described as a “moat” and artifacts collected from the surface and excavated from habitation areas of the site. Two projects, the 1985 New York University excavation and the 2014 systematic surface collection, when coupled with the work recounted by Shields provide insight into the age and function of the site and an opportunity to contemplate the circumstances leading to the development of Middle Woodland Floodplain Earthwork Complexes in the Illinois River Valley.

