AVON — Abingdon-Avon Middle School students will perform for the first time in a musical, Junie B. Jones Jr. Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Abingdon-Avon High School Stockdale auditorium.

The musical, according to vocal music teacher Melissa Roberts is about Junie's first day of first grade, making new friends, and getting glasses.

"Barbara Parks wrote a series of books for elementary students about Junie B. Jones," explained Roberts.

According to https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com, the late author "...was best-known as the creator and author of the New York Times bestselling Junie B. Jones series, the stories of an outrageously funny kindergartener that have kept kids (and their grownups) laughing—and reading—for over two decades. The series was consistently a #1 New York Times bestseller, spending over 180 weeks on the list, and Barbara and her books were profiled in such national outlets as Time, Newsweek, USA Today, the New York Times, and Today."

Why did Roberts choose to present the musical?

"My familiarity with the show. I directed the music for it years ago for the Galesburg Theatre Kids," said Roberts.

Auditions for the musical were held in the middle of September.

Roberts said, "Students had to sing, read part of the script and dance during auditions. Students are given an audition sheet which tells me who they are auditioning for and they are able to select several characters. Some students don’t want a speaking part so they audition as part of the chorus (school kids)."

It was Reece Stenger who was chosen for the role of Junie B. Jones.

Stenger prepared for her role as Junie by repeatedly listening and singing to the songs she had to sing.

She said, "I also practice by repeating a line until I get it correct. Luckily, my friends and I practiced choreography outside of practice. Learning the lines is challenging, although it is fun for me because I get to act like a different person.

What's her favorite part about playing Junie?

"My favorite part about playing Junie is how sassy she is. She is your typical first grader. I also love playing her because she makes sure everyone is aware of her and who she is. She is definitely a loud character," she said.

Playing Junie B. Jones isn't Stenger's first musical experience as she has portrayed Oliver in Oliver Twist and the Genie in Aladdin at the Ellisville Opera House. At A-Town High School, she has acted in The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Sound of Music.

Stenger is the daughter of Corey and Jennie Stenger. She is an eighth grade student at A-Town who enjoys playing sports and owning animals.

Junie (Stenger) has a new friend, Herb, who is played by Alex Hefler.

Hefler said, "I prepared for the role by practicing a lot of things like my lines, all of the songs, and choreography."

What is his favorite part about playing the role of Herb?

"My favorite part about my role is being able to see the way that Junie and Herb’s friendship develops throughout the musical," Hefler said.

When Hefler was in second grade and attending his old school, he played a small part in the high school's musical.

The eighth grade student is the son of Curt and Sarah Redington.

According to Roberts, Junie's mother is played by Sophia Kern while Daddy is played by Tyler Condreay.

Condreay not only plays the role of 'Daddy' but he also plays Mr. Woo, the bus driver. He prepared for his roles by focusing on learning the speaking and singing parts that he's involved in.

"Then I have to learn all of the choreography and blocking. Then it all falls in the place," he said.

What is his favorite part about playing his roles?

He said, "Working with people I know and not having to be as pressured as much when I’m in high school plays."

Condreay has had experience in several musicals such as Willy Wonka, The Sound of Music and Shrek at the high school. He has also been in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Prairie Players.

The eighth grade student is the son of Gary and Kathy Condreay. He plays football and just completed his season of country. He's quite the busy youngster as he's also in track and field that will take place in the spring and he's on the Robotics team for the middle school.

Lauren Zucco, an eighth grade student, will play the role of Camille.

"She is kind of like a sidekick to the mean girl who makes Junie B. feel left out and friendless in the beginning of the show. For this role I really had to figure out how I wanted to portray my character. I found that she is a follower and looks for attention from others so I really just had to find a way to keep a smile plastered on my face and try to give that 'Mommy’s little princess' vibe to the audience," explained Zucco.

What is her favorite part about playing the role of Camille?

She said, "My favorite part about playing the role of Camille is that I get to really exaggerate my movements and the way my emotions play on my face."

Like the other students, Junie B. Jones isn't the first musical Zucco has been in.

"I played a munchkin in the Abingdon-Avon high school play Wizard of Oz about four or five years back. I have continued to play roles in our local high school plays for the past couple of years as well. I was an extra in Willy Wonka and the Ugly Duckling in last year’s play Shrek: The Musical. I also played the role of a Bird in the Spoon River Junior Rascals production of A Year With Frog And Toad at the Ellisville Opera House.

Zucco is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Zucco. She is involved in the school's choir, band groups, and she enjoys playing volleyball for her school and softball for Central Illinois Chaos.

What is Morgan Hendel's role in the musical?

Hendel said, "I play one of the fabulous twins, Chenille."

She explained how she prepared for her role.

I really started to get into my inner sassy girl character. I really tried to get that popular and rich kind of head space."

What's her favorite part about this role?

She said, "I love this role because my best friend is Camille (the other twin) and with our great chemistry we have so much fun making these characters come alive."

Hendel has quite the experience when it comes to musicals.

"I have worked with a lot of plays and musicals throughout the years. Ever since I was 5 or 6 I would do the Ellisville Opera houses, 'The Little Rascals,' which is a group of kids that do a bunch of musicals together. It is ran by the great Paula Helle. I've also done shows up at the high school for their musicals a couple times," Hendel said.

Hendel is the daughter of Shawn and Robyn Hendel. The eighth grader enjoys drawing, singing, and dancing.

Brooklyn Beeter will play the role of Lucille, an ex-friend of Junie's.

"When I got this role I did some research and found that Lucille was kind of sassy. So, I thought that I should bring out my ultimate sassiness and I knew that I could rock all of my performances," Beeter said.

Her favorite part about playing this role is that it's really fun, and playing that role helps show her 'inner diva'.

She said, "Whenever I get to tease Junie B. or say one of my sarcastic lines, I really feel like I am not only playing a part, but actually being the person in real life."

Does Beeter have other experience in musicals?

"The first musical I’ve done was, Seussical the Musical and it was a lot bigger then what I had dreamt of it being. I was also in The Wizard of Oz for my school, and I feel that for all of the plays I have been in so far the most important part is the connection you have with the rest of your cast mates. Because if you don’t have a good connection, then you won’t have as much fun as you could be having," Beeter said.

The eighth grader is the daughter of Jaimie Murphy and Nate Billingsly. She enjoys being a junior actress.

There are approximately 20 cast members all together.

Putting on a musical takes a lot of work.

The cast began rehearsals the first week of October. By the end, they will have six weeks of rehearsal time.

Roberts explained that the first step to putting a musical together is learning the music and choreography.

"Then we work on blocking (staging) and lines. Mollie Prescott has been busy painting the set that Steve Jones built for us. Lighting and sound will begin the first part of tech week."

Roberts has enlisted the help of several high school students this year.

She said, "Olivia Sims is our choreographer. Sophie Rhodes is our Stage Manager, Katy Asher is our Assistant Stage Manager (these two gather props that are needed by making contact with people in the community to see what can be borrowed). The stage managers will also be backstage during performances to make sure the actors get on stage in time and don’t miss their cues."

She continued, "Costumes have been collected by Sophie Rhodes and Jaclyn Janssen. Jaclyn, Sophie and Katy have also stepped in to play parts of students who are unable to attend rehearsals because of other activities. Thomas Janssen will be running sound and lights for the performances. Since the middle school has never done a musical before, we applied for and received a grant through the Abingdon Avon Public School Foundation to pay for royalties and rental fees of the scripts and music."

Be sure to mark your calendar Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. to check out the musical at the Abingdon-Avon High School Stockdale auditorium. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students (high school and under).