The Carmi Elks 1652 Lodge

in cooperation with the

Illinois Elks Children’s Care

Corporation will sponsor

a free children’s orthopedic

assessment clinic on

Wednesday, November 20,

2019 at the Wabash Christian

Therapy & Medical Center,

1112 Oak Street in Carmi with

Dr. Justin Miller as the clinician

in charge.

The Clinic is from 8:00 to

9:00AM and is by appointment

only. To make an

appointment call the Illinois

Elks Children’s Care office at

1-800-272-0074 between

the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00

PM Monday through Friday.

There are no charges for any

services at this clinic.

No medical referral is

necessary for the clinic but

physicians are welcome to

refer patients to the clinic for

a specific reason or second

opinion. School nurses are

welcome to refer children

and families to the clinic.

The Elks Organization has

been working with physically

challenged children since 1928

and this is one of the 16 clinic

locations throughout Illinois.

The clinic is an ideal time

to have a child reviewed for

bone and joint development.

If your child has feet pointing

out or in who complains

of back, knee, leg, ankle pain

or has a back curvature can be

seen at this clinic.

There is no charge for any

diagnostic services at this

clinic.

The Elks will provide financial

assistance to the best

of their ability for children

needing further treatment

or specialty equipment when

the family lacks sufficient

resources to do so. In the

past, the Elks have purchased

therapy services, corrective

shoes, braces, wheelchairs

and augmentative communication

devices to help

children overcome a variety

of physical challenges.