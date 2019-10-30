The 11th Annual Pancakes for Bette fundraiser was held at Spoon River College in Canton Oct. 23, hosted by the Phi Mu Tau Fraternity.

CANTON — The 11th Annual Pancakes for Bette fundraiser was held at Spoon River College in Canton Oct. 23, hosted by the Phi Mu Tau Fraternity.

The first Pancakes for Bette fundraiser was held in 2009 to help with medical expenses after Bette Dye was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, she lost her battle on Sept. 19, 2010, just 11 days after the second fundraiser was held.

The decision was made to continue with the event, and proceeds now go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Bette served my students a lot of pancakes over the years and always with a big smile and a ‘Hey! How are you this morning?’ She cared about all of the students,” said Todd Thompson, Diesel and Power Systems Technology instructor and Phi Mu Tau advisor. “I think Bette would be happy that we are continuing this in her name.”

This year, $550 was raised during the event, with outside donations still being received.

SRC student Mark Fields of Macomb won the $50 gas card (courtesy of Student Services) by eating 15 pancakes in the pancake eating contest.

For the third year in a row, SRC employee Natalie Orwig won the 50/50 drawing, and for the third year, donated a portion of her winnings back to the cause.

“On behalf of the Phi Mu Tau, we thank everyone who continues to make this a successful event, with special thanks to Central Butane in Norris for the use of their grills and gas, and to the staff in the Sandbar Café for all of their assistance,” said Thompson.