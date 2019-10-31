Students at a California middle school who called the suicide hotline number listed on their ID cards were instead connected to a phone-sex line.

A typo is to blame.

It happened at New Vista Middle School in Lancaster, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

Janene Lavelle didn't believe her daughter when she first heard about the mishap. But then she dialed the number.

"I was pretty shocked," she told CNN. "It was kind of disbelief."

A California state law requires the suicide hotline to be included on student IDs. The school has since collected all the IDs it had issued and plans to print new ones, according to TV station WESH.

"Late Monday evening we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards, which have information for emergency resources listed on the back, have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline," Superintendent Michelle Bowers said in a written statement obtained by CNN. "We are very sorry for this error, and we are working hard to correct it. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The incorrect number listed on the card is actually a sex line."

Thankfully, Lavelle said, the operator of the phone-sex line has agreed to forward calls, at least temporarily, to the suicide hotline.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached around the clock by calling (800) 273-8255. You can also have an online chat with a counselor by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.