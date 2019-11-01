The Fulton County Health Department has scheduled a seasonal flu immunization clinic for adults who are 19 years of age and older and who are residents of Fulton County.

The flu immunization clinic will be held on the following date:

Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the Fulton County Health Department, 700 E. Oak St., Canton, in Room 208. No appointment will be needed.

Health officials are encouraging all persons to obtain a seasonal flu immunization this year.

For seasonal flu immunization, the health department will accept cash/check for payment, and Medicaid.

The standard flu vaccine will be offered o persons 19 years and older at a cost of $38 each. The clinic is a walk-in clinic where no appointment is necessary. The clinic is open to all persons 19 years of age and older. Immunizations will be given on a first serve basis until the vaccine supply is depleted. Out-of-county residents will be charged an additional $20 fee.

For additional information about adult flu clinics, please contact the health department at 647-1134 ext. 267.