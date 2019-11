The Lewistown Lady Indians won their volleyball Regional in three sets against New Berlin, 19-25; 25-15; 25-21.

Kill Leaders: Sydney Shaeffer-15; Carli Heffren-11; Katie-Heffren-16

Dig Leaders: Macy Mikulich-18; Carmyn Baldwin-13

ACE Leader: Carmyn Baldwin-2

Assist Leader: Carmyn Baldwin-33

Block Leaders: Carli Heffren-5; Sydney Shaeffer-4

Service Points: Kadee Bainter and Carmyn Baldwin-11 each.

Congrats, Ladies!