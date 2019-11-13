MACOMB — To honor the contributions that Col. Ray “Rock” Hanson did for Western Illinois University, Campus Recreation held a tribute ceremony and tug of war competition in the campus recreation center gym. Nick Knowles, Director of Campus Recreation, started the event by thanking Dave and Jackie Thompson for their contribution to WIU: the Hanson statue that overlooks Hanson Field on the WIU campus. Ron Pettigrew, WIU Veterans Resource Center Director, also gave each of the Thompsons a memorial coin as a way of saying thank you for their contribution.

Knowles shared Hanson’s life story and contributions to WIU. He said Hanson was born in Minnesota four years before the founding of WIU – then called Western Illinois Normal School – and played baseball, football and basketball in high school. Hanson worked for a railroad company for a year before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps during World War I. There he earned the Navy Cross, the second-highest medal a Marine can earn, for heroism.

Knowles said that after WWI, Hanson remained in the Marine Corps Reserve, and attended Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he lettered in three sports. Hanson became friends with legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne, whom he contacted about job opportunities after Hanson graduated from Springfield College. Rockne led Hanson to the coaching job at Western State’s Teacher’s College, what WIU was known back in 1926. Knowles said that while at WIU, Hanson served as athletic director, coach and the chair of the physical education for men department for 38 years. He not only changed WIU athletics, but the culture as well. Hanson was the one that secured permission from the United States Marine Corps to use both the Leatherneck nickname and the bulldog mascot, making it the only non-military higher education public institution in the entire country to use the Leatherneck nickname. “While other institutions may be military friendly, WIU will forever have a strong bond with military service thanks to Ray Hanson’s bravery and commitment,” Knowles said.

Knowles continued by saying that Hanson temporarily left WIU to serve in World War II, returning to WIU in 1946. After WWII veterans started attending classes at WIU, a tradition that continues to this day. In all, Hanson had the athletic department grew into seven varsity sports, coached the first African-American student that graduated from WIU and was a charter member of the WIU Athletic Hall of Fame.

After Knowles gave his tribute to Hanson, the tug of war started with four teams competing against each other for a chance to compete against the Vets Club for the championship. Delta Upsilon had some easy victories against both Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Campus Rec before they faced the Vets Club. Like the other two matches, DU was victorious against the Vets’ Club, securing their place as the first annual All-Star Tug of War champions. Hanson’s Leatherneck spirit still lives on at the WIU campus with the football field named Hanson Field, the costumed mascot Rocky and WIU two live mascots, Rocky (Col. Rock III) and Ray (Col. Rock IV).

