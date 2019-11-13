Canton High held their annual Veteran’s Day service with a slightly different twist on the program than in years’ past.

Veterans were invited to first enjoy breakfast at the school before heading into the Auditorium.

Vice Principal, Mr. Jay Valencia, explained the veterans chosen to sit on the panel would be asked questions submitted from social studies classes.

Veterans on the panel included: Lucas Lynn-Air Force (still active duty); Ian McDowell-Army; Andy Fyffe-Coast Guard; Jon Johnson-Marines and Nick Viano-Navy.

One of the questions posed was, “What inspired you to join the specific branch of military that you’re here representing?”

Said Lynn, “I was planning on going into the Army, but my pastor was actually in the Reserves in the Air Force.”

His pastor took him to visit the Reserve Base in Peoria where he was able to walk through a C-130 and that’s when he decided he wanted to join the Air Force.

McDowell said he attended Western Illinois University for law enforcement and Army ROTC is located there, “I wanted to be a soldier my whole life and because Army ROTC was at Western that lined up perfectly so I became a soldier in the Army.”

Fyffe said he first completed five years in the Army prior to joining the Coast Guard, “I got out and after about a year-and-a-half I got married. You know what they say about wives and kids, they like to eat. I had to do something so we chose the Coast Guard because I always had a love for the water. It was bar none the best decision I ever made….next to getting married!”

“My father was in the Army and my brother was in the Navy so I just wanted to be different first and foremost,” said Johnson.

He went on to say when he graduated high school the father of a good friend of his was the coach of the W.I.U. football team and he was a former Marine Officer, “His guidance is what really inspired me to join the Marine Corps.”

“I graduated from Canton High School. My dad and two uncles were in the Navy. I knew from the time I was in ninth grade I was going to go into the military. I graduated (from high school) in ’70 and I signed right up. That’s my story,” said Viano.

Over the course of the next 30 minutes or so, the five men answered a variety of questions which covered everything from what expectations were going into their respective branch of service to how they liked the food.

Remarked McDowell, “You learned to eat anything put in front of you.”

The Auditorium was full and the good majority of those present were Veterans representing various branches of service and eras throughout history.

The culminating activity was a memorial dedication for former CHS Student Veterans: Samuel Bourke, John Maxson and Donald Riley.