Military appreciation week at WIU's Macomb campus. See below for dates and event locations. For more information about any activities, contact the Veterans Resource Center at (309) 298-3505.

Nov. 14

WIU CAMPUS/MACOMB

"In their own words: Middle East and Afghanistan," 3:30 – 5 p.m., University Union Lamoine Room: Veterans of military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan will discuss how their military experiences have shaped them as individuals and students. Refreshments will be provided.

Military Trivia night, 6:30 – 8:30p.m., Macomb VFW Post #1921, 1200 E. Jefferson, St., Macomb: The VFW Post 1921 and WIU’s Military Science Department will host a military trivia night to raise funds for the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Teams of eight will compete in five rounds of 10 questions on the topics of Military History, Slang Terms, Symbols, Screen and Songs and Local Military History. The VFW Auxiliary will provide snacks and teams may bring additional refreshments. A cash bar will be available. Register by Friday, Nov 8 at wiu.edu/alumni. Interested parties can also call the VFW Post 1921 after 2 p.m. for more information including cost at 309-837-1921

Nov. 15

WIU CAMPUS/MACOMB

WIU Biology Day, 2nd and 3rd floors of Waggoner Hall, Macomb WIU campus. The event, planned for area high school biology students, will include seminars, hands-on activities, research information and introductions to departmental faculty and graduate students. For more information, visit wiu.edu/biology or ask for the Biology department at 309-298-1414.

Untangled, 2 – 4 p.m., Macomb Public Library. Join others in the community while you work on unfinished needlework, knitting and other fiber art projects. Free, open to the public. All ages welcome. For more information, call 309-833-2714.

Veterans Resource Center 10th Anniversary - Veteran Resource Center Open House and Anniversary Celebration, 3:30 – 5 p.m., 333 Ward St., Macomb: The event will recognize the contributions of individuals who established and have contributed to the Veterans Resource Center. Refreshments will be provided throughout the afternoon. A program recognizing those who have contributed to the success of the Veterans Resource Center will take place at 4:30 p.m. A tree planting ceremony to commemorate WWI Veterans will immediately follow.

Nov. 15-16

MACOMB

The Swan Song, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Community Theatre, 10415 E. 1200th St., 1 ¼ mile south of Macomb High School. Call 309-837-1828 for information, reservation and tickets.

Nov. 16

WIU CAMPUS/MACOMB

Military Appreciation Football Game, 1 p.m., Hanson Field: Western Illinois Athletics will pay tribute to service men and women for the military appreciation football game. The Leathernecks play host to Southern Illinois University; kick-off is set for 1 p.m. All service men and women with a military ID will receive free admission for themselves and a guest. A special halftime recognition is scheduled to honor all those that have served and are currently serving our country.

Nov. 16-17

MONMOUTH

Stoneware Museum of Monmouth opens, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., 507 S. Sunny Lane, Monmouth. Admission is free. The museum has 100 years of Western Stoneware pottery on display including Monmouth and Weir pottery.

Nov. 19

MACOMB

Colchester Area Historical Society meets, 7 p.m., Colchester City Hall Community room located near Friendway Park. A Yetter representative will present a program about Yetter Manufacturing. As of 2020, Yetters will have been in Colchester for 90 years

Nov. 20

MACOMB

Macomb Beautiful regular meeting, 11:30 a.m., The Old Dairy. Our speaker will be Tammy Camp from Camps Orchard, Roseville, Ill.

Nov. 21

MACOMB

Giving thanks potluck, 5 – 7 p.m., Western Illinois Museum. Giving thanks for our volunteers. Please bring a dish to share.

Nov. 22-23

MACOMB

The Swan Song, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Community Theatre, 10415 E. 1200th St., 1 ¼ mile south of Macomb High School. Call 309-837-1828 for information, reservation and tickets.

Nov. 23

MACOMB

Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. - noon, Macomb Art Center. Macomb Beautiful will be having a cookie walk to raise money for Chandler Park Christmas lights.