"One day is not enough to honor veterans," said Lewistown Elementary School Principal Joey McLaughlin during Monday's Veteran's Day ceremony at Lewistown High School.

LEWISTOWN — "One day is not enough to honor veterans," said Lewistown Elementary School Principal Joey McLaughlin during Monday's Veteran's Day ceremony at Lewistown High School.

Students in Lewistown had already held a ceremony Friday to recognize veterans, and members of the Lewistown High School Band took part in the Monday program, playing the National Anthem and patriotic numbers such as "God Bless America."

Despite the snow and cold, many residents were present at the Shirley Shannon Auditorium, including many members of local veterans organizations.

McLaughlin noted he had not served in the military, although many of his family had, and said no one who had not had the experience could truly understand just what these men and women had sacrificed for their country and our freedom. A former social studies teacher, McLaughlin said the example of veterans helped him to teach his students to "try to be their best. No one can ask more."

One of those lessons also included tolerance, something McLaughlin said the country was in need of, and noted veterans had fought for the Bill of Rights, particularly freedom of speech.

In addition, McLaughlin reminded the audience veterans organizations had donated 4,000 books to the school district.

In closing, McLaughlin read a poem titled "Influence" which explained what we do and who we are extends far beyond our own lives, providing comfort and help for many we will never know.

Following the ceremony in the auditorium, audience members went outside to pay tribute to veterans with a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS.