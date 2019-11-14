MACOMB-The Alpha Gamma Sigma WIUM Member of the Week this week is Rob Janssen.

Rob is a Junior from Avon majoring in agriculture business and minoring in fire science.

Rob enjoys working cattle, hanging out with friends, helping people as a fireman and EMR, and flying planes.

He decided to join AGS after finding the brotherhood and friendships that he didn’t see in any other fraternity.

When he came there, he felt at home.

After college Rob plans on continue serving his community on the department and furthering his career as an Auctioneer and Realtor.