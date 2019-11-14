Eighteen area grade school students took part in “Rainbow Readers” this summer, including Jeremy Keime from Spoon River Library and Kolben Haroldson from Farmington Area Public Library.

PEORIA — Eighteen area grade school students took part in “Rainbow Readers” this summer, including Jeremy Keime from Spoon River Library and Kolben Haroldson from Farmington Area Public Library.

“Rainbow Readers” is a program produced by WTVP in which participants from children’s summer library reading programs come from different towns to share their book reviews. The reports are running in between children’s programming on WTVP-Public Television throughout the school year and are also available at the website: https://www.wtvp.org/local-programs/rainbow-readers/.

Participants also include: Three students representing Peoria Public Libraries: Kiristyn Kirkwood from Lincoln Branch, Natalie Krumholz from Lakeview Branch, and Evie Holloway from McClure Branch; Claire Kowolski from Fondulac District Library in East Peoria; Nathan Anders from Dunlap Public Library District; McKenna Willis from Creve Coeur Library; Caroline Baxter from Galesburg Public Library; Loren Crook from Chillicothe Public Library; Claire Sutherland from Lillie M. Evans Library; Gregory Doerr from Alpha Park Public Library; Anna Salverson from Morrison & Mary Wiley Library, Elmwood; Kyelyn Castrejon from Filger Library; Kahliyah Cooper from Danvers Township Library; Ava Gully from Normal Public Library; Maria Koch from Tremont District Library; and Lily Blunier from Pekin Public Library.

Students took time out of their summers to come to the WTVP studio and film book reports about their favorite stories or ones that they had read recently. The reports, ranging from 30-60 seconds, show students describing their books, their favorite parts of the book, and the qualities the book possesses that would interest students who are fans of the subjects and genres.

Inspired by the classic PBS children’s series READING RAINBOW hosted by LeVar Burton, WTVP’s “Rainbow Readers” series highlights children’s love for learning and reading new books. By giving these reports, other students learn about books that they could read by going to their local libraries, and our reporters get the experience of being on air. The program encourages kids to read and spreads the news that reading is fun—a positive message for everyone!

WTVP-Public Media, Central Illinois’ PBS station, has been serving the community since 1971 through broadcast, services and educational outreach. WTVP also provides quality educational content to the world at www.wtvp.org, Facebook (facebook.com/wtvp.org) and Twitter (@WTVP).

