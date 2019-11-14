A woman using a shopping cart at a Texas Walmart on Wednesday suffered cuts to her hand because there was a razor blade stuck under the handle, police said.

The incident happened at a store in Cedar Park, northwest of Austin.

The woman was taken to a hospital, according to a Cedar Park police news release. Police were notified at 11 a.m. Wednesday after firefighters discovered the single razor blade, the release said.

“At this time the incident is under investigation to determine if this was an intentional act or possibly an accident,” police said.

Investigators are working with Walmart to have its staff inspect the rest of the carts for any issues, according to the release. Police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings and to be “extra vigilant,” the release said.

“We’re grateful the customer wasn’t seriously hurt and find it disturbing that someone would try to intentionally injure a customer or associate," Walmart said in a written statement obtained by TV station KEYE. "We are assisting police, and immediately began checking all shopping carts once we were made aware of the situation and are continuing periodic checks.”