CANTON-The Spoon River College Snapper Softball Team will be hosting a Paint & Sip FUNdraiser at the Canton Elk's Lodge Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with hamburgers and chips available for $5. Participants will create a personalized snowman wood porch leaner with the expertise of Canvas-Connections.

There will also be a raffle to win a television, a bake sale, and a draw-down raffle with a specialty drink available for purchase, and proceeds donated to SRC for each drink sold.

The cost is $35, and includes all the materials needed to complete the project. $30 if painting back of pumpkin leaner created at the fall event. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

To pay/register go to: Canton Elks Lodge is located at 61 W. Elm St., Canton.

For additional information, contact Amanda Atchley, (309) 649-6307.

There will be time to visit the downtown Old Fashioned Christmas Walk at 5 p.m. before you join in to warm up for a fun night of painting!

No art experience necessary.

Invite a friend or an entire group and go paint with them!