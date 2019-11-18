MACOMB — Macomb’s city officials are responding to accusations that they are tolerant of discriminatory behavior.

City Administrator Scott Coker, who is also the affirmative action officer for Macomb, said that he encourages anyone who has experienced incidents of discrimination in the community to file a complaint. To his knowledge, there haven’t been a lot of formal complaints.

“The city is taking these concerns very seriously. There seems to be a feeling that we’re not.” Coker said. “We are.”

Coker acknowledges that he’s unlikely to be a victim of discrimination, but he accepts that the issue may exist, especially in a community that includes a diverse college campus and an existing rural population.

“I don’t doubt that there is a problem and we’re going to continue to work on it,” he said. “There’s attitudes that have to change and that takes time.”

Along with Mayor Mike Inman, Coker expressed a willingness to undergo diversity training in order to be mindful of issues facing minority groups in today’s society.

Coker said that Inman’s statement at a June city council meeting properly disavowed hateful behavior and that the city is working to follow it up with action to address the issue.

The sign campaign to fire former Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas was discussed during the “Cutting Through the Clutter” sessions, but regardless of the sign’s intent, city leaders may have few options considering the freedoms under the First Amendment.

While some of the sessions were open to the public, local media outlets were not allowed to record, a guideline that Coker said was created to make participants feel that they can be open in their comments.

“It wasn’t meant to preclude anyone,” Coker said. “It was to create a safe environment.”

The Chronicle of Higher Education, which was allowed to report on the sessions, published an article on the discrimination issues on Friday, Nov. 1.

Coker views the sessions, which were moderated by J.Q. Adams, as a step in the right direction for improving the community.

“It’s a long-term process to address it. It’s change that won’t happen overnight,” Coker said.

The Voice is in the process of reaching out to leaders in Macomb. McDonough County Board Chairman George Dixon declined to comment.

