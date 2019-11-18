Zahm, Jon <jzahm@geneseorepublic.com>
11:44 AM (0 minutes ago)
to Editor-Republic
Hillcrest City 11-7-19
Standings
Wins Losses
Team 3 44 28
Gordo’s the Barn 41 31
Knights of Columbus 40 32
Orion Tool & Die 38 34
The Cellar 37 35
Vandemore P&H 34 38
Holland & Sons 22 32 40
Moose 990 22 50
Team High Game Team High Series
The Cellar 1235 The Cellar
Individual High Game Individual High Series
Scott VanOpdorp 279 Jeff Draper 750
Jeff Draper 279
High Scores
750 Jeff Draper
736 Scott VanOpdorp
693 Marcus Williams
692 Dave Harden
678 Troy Emerick
648 Greg VanOpdorp
632 Evan Emerick
630 Gordon Talbot
628 Dan Speer
617 Dakota Einfedt
614 Chad Frank
601 JJ Cones
Maple City League 11 November
Lee's Lanes 56 - 40
M T N T 56 - 40
Ahern Fire Protection 50 - 46
Gary's Hometown Deli 50 - 46
Happy Joe's 48 - 48
Crescent City Tap 44 - 52
Pocket Pounders 42 -54
M C P 38 - 58
Team game Lee's Lanes 748
Team series Lee's Lanes 2159
High game Chris Pruett 290
High series Marcus Williams 748
Other high scores: Chris Pruett 725,
John Gearhart 685, Mark Williams 674,
Andrew Love 671, Les Ritter 654, Matt
Sanudo 652, Denny Lynch 627, Dakota
Einfeldt 615, Randy Anderson 615,
Kevin Holevoet 607
Henryettes League as of 11-05-2019
W L
1. Super M Ranch 52 44
2. C & S Antiques 52 44
3. Conrad Disposal Service 51 45
4. Gayla's 50 46
5. Lee's Lanes 49 47
6. H & R Block 49 47
7. Hawkeye ChemDry 42 54
8. Hazelwood Homes 39 57
Women's High Series: Char Daniels & LaRae DeKezel 558
High Women's Game: Styph Palmer 232
High Team Series: Lee's Lanes 2788
High Team Game: Hazelwood Homes 975
Other 200's: Glenda Kemnitz 208
Other +500's: Styph Palmer 545, Becky Hickenbottom 545,Gina Leonhardt 537,
Marty Hannah 512, Bev Grant 503