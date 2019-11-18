MACOMB — On Friday, Western Illinois University’s Veteran’s Resource Center hosted an open house to celebrate helping veteran students for the past ten years.

Veteran Resource Center director Ron Pettigrew said in his remarks that the creation of the veteran resource center does not start alone with just academic services or just student services. Following up in a later interview, he said the creation of the veteran resource center began with the idea of academic advisor Andi Potter, who shared her vision of a veteran resource center to then Office of Academic Services director Candace McLaughlin and Vice President of Student Activities Garry Johnson 10 years ago.

“I think that it is a tremendous asset to the university,” said interim WIU president Martin Abraham. “As all of you know, of course, we were once again designated as a veteran-friendly university.

Abraham said the hard work of Pettigrew and the other workers at the veteran resource center have helped WIU veteran students do well at WIU. He thanked them for their support of both veteran alumni and community veterans.

Interim WIU provost and academic vice president Billy Clow said that without the support of the veteran resource center, many WIU veteran students would not have done as well in their classes. Pettigrew said that some statistics indicate the veteran retention rate at WIU is five to 10 points higher than most universities, and that the graduation rate for veterans is even higher than traditional college students.

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said during his remarks that he liked the idea of the veteran’s resource center in a house which provides veterans a homey-feeling location as they adjust to civilian life. He thanked the Wright family for the donation of their home which became the veteran resource center.

Associate Vice President of Student Services John Biernbaum, who attended in interim Vice President of Student Services John Smith’s place, said that Macomb lost two World War II veterans during the past year, John Moon and Frank “Red” Nelson. He said there are several student leaders, workers and resident assistants with military backgrounds and student services employees are proud to serve them.

Guests at the open house signed a thank you card for Kathy Myers for her hard work and dedication to the veteran resource center. Myers, who was the first director of the veteran’s resource center, was unable to come due to health issues. Both Biernbaum and Inman wished Myers a quick recovery.

Pettigrew shared a story about how a World War I soldier gave his fellow soldiers each a coin that became an emblem. He said that the soldier was later captured by the German soldiers and was stripped of his identification, but they allowed the solider to keep the coin. The coin later saved the soldier’s life as he approached the American troops and showed them the coin because if it was not for that coin, the solider would have been executed as a spy. Pettigrew then gave Johnson, McLaughlin and Office of Public Safety officer Brant Bonifas each a coin to thank them for their work in the veteran resource center when it first opened.

“We wouldn’t be a best for vets’ school if it wasn’t the way you guys do over here,” Clow said.

