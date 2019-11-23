Extra revenue from an expected jump in this year’s tax base will be eaten up by rising expenses elsewhere, said Dist. 229 Superintendent Christopher Sullens.

Sullens said early figures from the the Henry County Assessor indicate the overall school district tax base, as measured by equalized assessed valuation, will go up an estimated 2.7 percent.

That percentage change comes thanks to an estimated EAV increase in Henry County of about 1.7 percent, and an increase in Bureau County, which Dist. 229 also serves, of 6 percent.

“Farmland values are rising this year and the Bureau County increase is because of some big construction that has gone on over there,” Sullens said.

He said the Henry County increase was likely affected by the county’s four-year property assessment adjustment.

“I know that affected a lot of houses in Kewanee, with some of the values being reduced,” he said.

The good news for the district is that the anticipated increase in the EAV, if the current district tax rate stayed the same, would mean more revenue for the district.

But the bad news is that the increase will likely only offset recent increases in social security and retirement fund obligations. He said the district must also consider any impact the new minimum wage law will have on finances.

He said new money provided under the state’s new Evidence Based Funding model has been helpful, with a recent district financial audit showing that state funding provides about 61 percent of district revenues — an increase of about 2 percent. Just 10 percent of funding is from real estate taxes and 12 percent more is federal money.

“That puts more weight on the fact we have less EAV behind us than other district do,” he said.

Sullens said the recent audit also ranked the district 3.8 out of 4 for its accounting and budgeting practices, which he says shows the district is being a good steward of taxpayer money.