The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

LEWISTOWN — The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

Featured speaker will be Mike Turk, local resident and lifelong student of Archaeology and Philosophy, will present a talk titled “A New View on an ancient North American Pipe from the Documented Teaching of the Orient”.

This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available following the presentation.

Also after Mike Turks’s talk there will be a “show-and-tell” time featuring your artifact(s) that no have no obvious use or purpose, and are speculative such as the interruptive nature of the Adena pipe….artifacts such as cones, plummets, head-pots, etc. Please limit your items to two.

The talk will be about the famous ancient Human Adena pipe from Ohio that shares symbolic and aesthetic similarity with written and know Oriental teachings. Long admired as one of the finest artifacts discovered in North America, it has been a subject of inquiry and speculation since its discovery nearly 120 years ago. Although there is no written account of the Adena culture, new information and insight can be hopefully brought to light from ancient teachings of the East, of which the pipe shares many similarities.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds. Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds”.