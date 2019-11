GENESEO SCHOOLS LUNCH MENUS DECEMBER 2-6



MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

ELEMENTARY: MAC-N-CHEESE, FISH NUGGETS, PEAS, CELERY, ROSY

APPLESAUCE

MIDDLE SCHOOL: CHICKEN NUGGETS, TURKEY POT ROAST

HIGH SCHOOL: TURKEY & GRAVY W/BISCUIT, SAUSAGE WEDGE PIZZA, MLS:

BACON CHEESEBURGER

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

ELEMENTARY: BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS, SHREDDED LETTUCE & CHEESE,

REFRIED BEANS, PINEAPPLE

MIDDLE SCHOOL: PIZZA HUT PEPPERONI PIZZA, TURKEY BURGER

HIGH SCHOOL: SPAGHETTI, POPCORN CHICKEN, EISENBERG HOT DOG, MLS:

FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

ELEMENTARY: *SOUTHWEST: HAPPY JOE’S CHEESE PIZZA. PIZZA, ROMAINE

SALAD, GRAPE TOMATOES, DICED PEARS

MIDDLE SCHOOL: NACHOS W/MEXICAN RICE, POPCORN CHICKEN

HIGH SCHOOL: NACHOS W/MEXICAN RICE, RIB SANDWICH, MLS: TYSON SPICY

CHICKEN SANDWICH

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

ELEMENTARY: BRD. CHICKEN SANDWICH, BABY CARROTS, FRESH BROCCOLI,

SIDEKICKS

MIDDLE SCHOOL: ROTINI W/GARLIC BREAD, RIB SANDWICH

HIGH SCHOOL: HAPPY JOE’S SAUSAGE PIZZA, PULLED PORK SANDWICH, CHILI,

MINI CORN DOGS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

ELEMENTARY: WAFFLES, SAUSAGE PATTY, HASH BROWNS, DRAGON PUNCH,

ORANGE SMILES

MIDDLE SCHOOL: HAMBURGER/CHEESEBURGER, MACARONI & CHEESE

HIGH SCHOOL: MAX CHEESE STICKS, GARLIC FLATBREAD, EISENBERG HOT DOG,

MLS: BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES

*OFFERED DAILY AT MIDDLE SCHOOL: DELI SANDWICHES, CHEF SALADS

**OFFERED DAILY AT HIGH SCHOOL: DELI SANDWICHES, CHEF SALADS,

HAMBURGER OR CHEESEBURGER