CANTON — Tomorrow (Thursday) at noon the Canton Salvation Army will again offer its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Luncheon.

“We are excited to be able to again provide this festive meal to those in Fulton County who need an inviting place to fellowship,” said Lt. Sarah Eddy, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army in Canton.

The meal will be served at the Salvation Army, 176 S. First Ave., from noon to 2 p.m.

“We had a good crowd join us last year and we hope that we can provide some holiday cheer with this meal,” said Lt. Eddy.

The meal will include turkey, potatoes, cranberries, stuffing, green beans and corn and, of course, pies for dessert.

The luncheon is free and open to the public.

To save your seat, or to volunteer, please call the Canton Salvation Army at 647-0732.