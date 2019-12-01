BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

HARRISBURG — The CWC Lady Bulldogs had trouble getting into their offense against four strong defensive teams at the Harrisburg Preview Tournament last week.

Monday: Eldorado 57, CWC 48

The Eldorado Lady Eagles built a big lead, outscoring the CWC Bulldogs 21-3 from three-point-range, but still had to hold on at the end in the face of a furious fourth-quarter CWC rally to get the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 49-34 after the third quarter, but started the fourth with a 10-0 run, ending on three point plays by Elleigh Gray and Sydney Lucas. It looked like there might be no stopping the comeback until point guard Jessica Smith was injured and lost for the rest of the game. Without Smith’s defensive presence Eldorado was finally able to get some drives to the basket to draw fouls to close out the Lady Bulldogs.

“Our ladies battle. They do a great job. They keep working,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “As far as coaching it’s easy to motivate girls that want to work hard. So I really didn’t have to do anything. It was more just, you girls have confidence in yourself. Go to the rack, shoot the ball, and have confidence in your game as a basketball player and let’s see what happens.”

Paige Munds led the Lady Eagles with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Lucas and Gray each reached double figures for CWC.

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 9 8 17 14 48

ELD 18 12 19 8 57

CWC - Sydney Lucas 16, Elleigh Gray 10, Mariah VanMatre 7, Kadee Milligan 6, Jessica Smith 4, Jasmine Smith 3, Greyson Huff 2.

Eldorado - Paige Munds 22, Lexie Mitchell 16, Lilly Mosby 9, Emma Wargel 8, Karis Lane 2.

Tuesday: West Frankfort 37, CWC 32

The Lady Bulldogs suffered through an ice-cold shooting night but their defense kept them in the game, giving them a chance to pull it out as they entered the fourth quarter down only 27-24. Unfortunately there was no fourth quarter magic in the rims and West Frankfort held on for the win.

1 2 3 4 T

WF 10 11 6 10 37

CWC 9 10 5 8 32

WF - Lexi McLaren 14, Chloe Peavey 8, Madison Carpenter 7, Nadia Gleghorn 4, Lani Wolfe 4.

CWC- Mariah VanMatre 8, Sydney Lucas 8, Kadee Milligan 5, Elleigh Gray 5, Greyson Huff 4, Jessica Smith 2.

Wednesday: Harrisburg 58, CWC 24

An experienced Harrisburg squad (seven senior players) was too much for the young Lady Bulldogs in the Wednesday nitecap. CWC had some early troubles against the Harrisburg press, leading to some easy points and a large early lead. As the game wore on CWC did a better job of handling the pressure but Harrisburg continued to run their offense efficiently, often going over the top for easy inside buckets to keep increasing the lead.

“This was a tough game for us but it’s good for us,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “We’re young and were putting young ladies in a tough spot, but hopefully it just makes it better for the future.”

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 10 4 6 4 24

HB 21 14 15 8 58

CWC - Jessica Smith 9, Elleigh Gray 6, Sydney Lucas 5, Mariah VanMatre 2, Meagan Healy 2.

HB - Lydia Miller 12, Summer Sanders 11, Lexi Williams 7, Stream Black 6, Essence Sanders 6, Lauren McDaniel 4, Riley Harrison 4, Gabby Adams 3, Kailyn Moss 3, Lauryn Gribble 2.

Saturday: Anna-Jonesboro 43, CWC 23

CWC’s outside shooting continued to be MIA (no 3-pointers) and A-J’s defense was able to overplay and shut down the Lady Bulldogs.

“They sped us up some and we just threw it away sometimes,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “There are things we need to work on, but we’re not afraid of competition and that’s what makes you better.”

1 2 3 4 T

AJ 9 17 9 8 43

CWC 5 6 8 4 23

AJ - Kristin Edmonds 21, Jaley Watkins 6, Mikayla Bundren 6, Anna Hess 6, Sydnie Ralls 2,Raegan Cruse 2.

CWC - Greyson Huff 6, Sydney Lucas 6, Jessica Smith 4, Mariah VanMatre 4, Elleigh Gray 3.

Note: CWC senior Sydney Lucas was named to the All-Tournament Team.