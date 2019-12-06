Beverly Belle Zimmerman, age 85, of Mt. Dora, Florida, formerly of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, in Mt. Dora, Florida.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery in Flora. Those attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Beverly’s memory are suggested to any charity of the donor’s choice. To share a memory or condolence visit: www.frankandbright.com.