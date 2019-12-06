The 2019 School Report Card gave a generally positive evaluation to the Wethersfield School District.

Wethersfield Elementary, Wethersfield Junior High and Wethersfield High School all received “commendable” ratings in the recently released report card.

Student scores on English and science tests were near the state average.

But one statistic was disturbing to school officials: Only 16 percent of Wethersfield students — less than half the state average — showed high levels of proficiency in math.

Supt. Shane Kazubowski said Wethersfield’s teachers and administrators are always setting goals for improvement, and as a result of the state test scores, “We’re really going to focus on math” in the next couple of years.

Kazubowski said Wethersfield teachers will team up with math teachers in other districts to develop local assessments of student performance, particularly in grades three through eight.

Teachers will also make adjustments throughout the school year, he added.

Such efforts have paid off in the past.

Two years ago, Kazubowski said, reading scores at Wethersfield were below the levels school officials wanted to see. So the teachers and administrators began to focus on evidence-based reading skills — teaching students not just to read, but to understand what they read.

The effort to boost reading performance involved staff training in evidence-based learning, as well as help from the Regional Office of Education.

“We’ve really seen an improvement” in English scores as a result, Kazubowski said.

He said the School Report Card, which is produced each year by the Illinois State Board of Education, “is not a tell-all for how a school district is doing.”

While the information in the Report Card is valuable, Kazubowski said, “It’s one measure that we look at.” There are other evaluation methods school officials use as well.

And one of the most important, Kazubowski said, is the teachers themselves.

Particularly in a small school district like Wethersfield, he said, teachers can get to know the students well, and can develop the best ways to teach.

“We rely a lot on the expertise of our teachers,” he said.

The district also just started a “Second Nine Weeks” program, under which retired teacher Tammy Jackson works with students to improve their study skills.

One flaw with the School Report Card, Kazubowski said, is that school districts are compared with all the other schools in the state — including wealthy suburban school districts which have much greater resources than most Downstate districts.

He said Wethersfield compares its performance with other districts of similar size and resources, and “When we look at those, we do pretty well.”

Editor’s note: A story on Kewanee School Dist. 229’s report card will appear in an upcoming edition of the Star Courier.