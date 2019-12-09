The Illinois School Report Card contains a wealth of information about every school district in the state.

But Kewanee School District officials insist that the story of their schools goes well beyond the numbers in the report card.

Everything from absenteeism to graduation rates to how much the district spends per student is included in the report card.

So is the performance of students in the district on standardized tests in English, math and science.

For Kewanee District 229, those numbers weren’t good in the 2019 report card. They show that in English and math, student proficiency was well below state averages.

Kewanee students did better in science, but still fell short of the rest of the state.

The district’s second through sixth grades were rated as “underperforming” on the school report card. All other grades were “commendable.”

What the proficiency numbers don’t show, Central Principal Jason Anderson said, is how much progress Kewanee’s students have been making.

Anderson, the principal at Central Elementary and Junior High, said the Central teachers set a goal on student growth in English, and “I think the teachers did a wonderful job of helping grow our students.”

Student growth, Anderson said, has been nine percent higher than the state average for elementary students, and 12 percent higher than the average in junior high.

An instructional leadership team at the school meets regularly to discuss student performance, and ways to make it better, Anderson said.

Kewanee District 229 also has created an instructional coaching program, where four experienced teachers work with beginning teachers to build their classroom skills.

Tamara Brown, principal at Irving School, said there are a number of factors that led to the second- and third-graders at her school being listed as underperforming in the state report card.

Third graders take the state tests for the first time, Brown pointed out, and the hours-long testing can be grueling.

All the testing is done on computers, and Brown said that while some of Irving’s students have experience with using computers, others don’t — which makes it even more difficult to score well on the tests.

Brown said the teachers’ efforts at Irving have included “teaching kids how to think” — with teachers going through their thought process in solving a problem and showing students how they can use the same approach.

Irving has two leadership teams, one focusing on reading and the other on social and emotional development.

These teacher teams come up with new approaches for instruction.

“You put these strategies into place, Brown said, “but how do you know they’re working?” The teachers develop testing aimed at assessing whether the strategies are producing results, she said.

One number that jumps off the pages of the school report card for Kewanee is that 77 percent of the district’s students are considered low-income, which can have a negative impact on student performance.

Anderson pointed to a graph in the Student Report Card showing that among school districts in Illinois, Central School actually performs better than any other district in the state with a similar percentage of low-income students.