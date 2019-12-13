BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

FLORA — The CWC Lady Bulldogs recovered from a slow start, but could not complete the comeback and fell 51-42 to the Flora Wolfgals on Thursday.

Cold shooting plagued the Lady Bulldogs early as they fell behind 8-1. They still trailed 15-8 as the second quarter started, but got into a better offensive rhythm with four players scoring in the period. CWC pulled within one point (15-14) after a baseline jumper by Sydney Lucas and a pair of free throw from Elleigh Gray. The Lady Bulldogs held Flora to only three points in the period and went to the locker room only trailing by 2 points (18-16).

The Lady Bulldogs kept up the momentum to start the second half, finally pulling into a tie at 26-26 on a 3-pointer from Lucas with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Flora’s Taylor Brown struck back however, heating up from the outside with four 3-pointers in the last 10 minutes, to lead the Wolfgals to the victory.

“Early on we gave up too many offensive rebounds - we have to execute better,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “We were down and battled back nicely, but they made the plays down the stretch, which is what we talk about all the time. We’re going to show up tomorrow and continue to work.”

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 7 9 11 15 42

Flora 15 3 13 20 51

CWC - Sydney Lucas 14, Mariah VanMatre 10, Jessica Smith 7, Elleigh Gray 4, Greyson Huff 4, Kadee Milligan 3.

Flora - Raegan Henson 22, Taylor Brown 14, Emma Walden 6, Sophie Heath 5, Paige Behnke 2.

JV Game: Flora 19, CWC 14

CWC - Jasmine Smith 9, Meagan Healy 2, Luci Stubblefield 2, Lily Pollard 1.