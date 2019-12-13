The Kewanee Police Department have put out a press release for an arrest it made Tuesday involving theft from an elderly resident.

The release said police acted on a theft complaint it received Monday.

“Officers were advised that the elderly victim had funds removed from an account without the victim’s authorization over a period of several months,” the release said.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Adam C. Dennison, 38, of Kewanee, for financial exploitation of the elderly (Class 2), aggravated identification theft (Class 1) and theft (Class 3). Dennison was transported to the Henry County Jail.