CANTON-The December Senior of the Month is Luke Haffner. Luke is the son of Liz Haffner and Brett Green, Canton and Frank Haffner, Elmwood.

He was chosen by the Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Luke’s classes include: creative writing, practicum, college calculus, Spanish II, College Speech and Principles of Engineering.

He has been involved in the following activities during high school: Scholastic Bowl and Math Team.

Luke will now be eligible for Senior of the Year.

Congratulations, Luke.