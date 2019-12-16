A late morning car chase Friday resulted in multiple charges for a Canton man.

CANTON-A late morning car chase Friday resulted in multiple charges for a Canton man.

On Dec. 13 at 10:50 a.m., Canton Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly at Main and Alder in Canton. Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as JD R. Short, 28, of Canton, in the parking lot of Davis Ford.

Short reportedly said something the officer could not understand then drove east on Alder then entered the eastern parking lot of Davis Ford.

Officers attempted to walk up to the vehicle; Short allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed heading east on Alder.

The chase then continued from Alder to Eleventh Avenue to Juniper to Thirteenth Avenue to Sycamore to Sixth Avenue to Birch to Main then onto Olive.

Short is alleged to have driven into a ditch, failed to stop at two stop signs and driven past a parked police vehicle.

Short parked in the driveway of 57 E. Olive.

Officers and Short exited their vehicles at the same time; an officer pulled out his gun and ordered Short onto the ground. Short complied.

Officers did not smell an odor of alcohol or find alcohol or drugs in the vehicle or on Short’s person. However, Short allegedly failed a field sobriety test.

Short was processed at the Canton Police Department, where he reportedly said he was going to walk out. He is alleged to have fought with officers; the officers reportedly held Short into a corner until they regained control of him.

Short was taken to Graham Hospital where police received a blood and urine sample.

Short was ultimately charged with DUI drugs, aggravating fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing peace officers, reckless driving, speeding between 26 to 35 miles above the speed limit and disobeying stop signs.

He was transported to Fulton County Jail to await a first appearance in front of a judge.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.