SPRINGFIELD — Nineteen students graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing from St. John’s College of Nursing on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, including Desire Barker of Cuba. They each have met a common goal – to become registered nurses.

“The commencement ceremony signifies the joyous accomplishments our graduates have attained over the past 16 months.” said Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor of St. John’s College. “It is humbling and exhilarating to watch the professional growth of each student’s journey. I have the utmost pride in our graduates and wish them a blessed nursing career.”

The college’s partnership with St. John’s Hospital enables students to gain hands on experience and to become familiar with hospital staff and procedures. Seventy-three percent of the graduates have job placements at St. John’s and will begin their nursing career in the next few weeks.

The ceremony was held at the St. Francis of Assisi Church at the Chiara Center in Springfield, Illinois, with friends and family in attendance.