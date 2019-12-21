BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — Severe foul trouble put the CWC Bulldogs in a hole they could never climb out of in a 53-41 loss to the Hamilton County Foxes on Friday.

It was the 6th Annual “Silent Night” at Carmi (where the crowd is asked not to cheer until the Bulldogs score their sixth point) and the silence lasted for a long time. A low-scoring first quarter ended with the Foxes up 6-2 and the crowd still waiting to erupt. The Bulldogs got the job done early in the second quarter when Ethan Mahon cashed in on four free throws in the first minute to tie the game. That’s about the time disaster struck. With the team’s second leading scorer (Peyton Edwards) already on the bench with foul trouble, the Bulldogs suffered another blow when leading scorer Ethan Mahon picked up his third foul and was lost for the rest of the half. A mix-up at the Carmi bench had CWC Coach Kevin Wolff thinking Mahon had only one foul instead of two at that time.

“I’ll take that responsibility. We would have not left him in the game at that time if we knew he had two fouls,” said Wolff.

The Bulldogs had to go deeper on their inexperienced bench to try to hang in for the rest of the half. A three-point play from KaCee Fulkerson and a 3-point shot by Devin Rankin kept the Bulldogs within 18-14, but the Foxes ended the quarter on a 7-1 run to take a 10-point lead at the half. Brady Thrane had 10 points in second quarter for Hamilton County to help fuel the run.

The Foxes were able to expand their lead to 19 points in the second half. The Bulldogs put on a furious charge in the fourth quarter, but could never get the game back to single digits.

“In the second half it kind of got away from us but our kids never quit,” said Wolff. “We had some guys come off the bench and step up to do some good things. I was really proud of our kids fight there. We’ll move on from this and not let it define our season in any way.”

1 2 3 4 F

HC 6 19 15 13 53

CWC 2 13 6 20 41

HC - Brady Thrane 16, Garrett Webb 11, Gus Walden 10, Tyce Gorden 6, Robbie Morgan 3, Grady Lueke 3, Evan Shelton 2, Kaden Richards 2.

CWC - Ethan Mahon 18, Ty Barbre 7, Devin Rankin 6, KaCee Fulkerson 6, Peyton Edwards 4.

Other BDC scores:

Eldorado 68, Johnston City 34

Fairfield 73, Edwards Co. 33