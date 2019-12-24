EDITORIAL

“I can bear pain myself, but I couldna bear yours. That would take more strength than I have.”

As I write this it’s less than two days until Christmas. I have been hard pressed to find the holiday spirit this year and I know a lot of others have had a rough year, too.

This past weekend I received releases of wrecks where people senselessly lost their lives.

Yes, when incidents such as this happen-especially so close to the celebration of the birth of the Christ child-my faith is challenged.

My sincerest condolences go out to all of those who suffered a loss of a loved one recently or especially this past weekend.

And, my heart is with you if you’re just trying to make it through this week.

You can do it.

I promise!

I’m looking forward to 2020 which explains the title of this particular editorial.

a’ coimhead air adhart is Scots Gaelic for look forward.

I’m teaching myself Gaelic.

No, it’s not just for kicks and grins.

My Gramp’s and his family are Scottish.

I’m a history nut and started digging around to see what I could find.

The Boyd (Gramp’s last name) surname in Scotland is a habitational name deriving from the name of Boid, the genitive of Bod, which is the Gaelic name for Bute, the second largest island in the Firth of Clyde.

Although, not among the best known of the Scottish tartans, the Boyd tartan is widely acclaimed for its charm and unusual beauty.

From information I have gleaned, Robert the Bruce granted lands to Sir Robert Bod as the ancestors of the earls of Kilmarnock.

But, all of that didn’t last as Sir Bod rebelled at the Battle of Culloden in 1745 was arrested and executed in the Tower of London in 1746.

Hey, at least he stood up for what he believed in.

Anyone who is a fan of the show Outlander is familiar with the Battle of Culloden.

While the show does take some creative liberties with the battle, it is basically accurate.

The British and the Jacobites (forces of Bonnie Prince Charlie who was attempting to return his father to the throne in Scotland) met at Culloden on terrain that made the highland charge difficult and gave the larger and well-armed British forces the advantage.

The battle, lasting only an hour, saw the Jacobites suffering a monstrous, bloody defeat.

It is estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 Jacobites were killed or wounded in the brief battle.

As I became more immersed in the beauty and wonderful writing of this series (based upon books, I might add), I thought to myself how many times I have said, “I’m going to go to Scotland one of these days.”

But, what happens if ‘one of these days’ never happens?

We all know tomorrow isn’t promised.

My goodness, two minutes from now isn’t promised to any one of us.

Instead of fretting how each day we die just a little more, why not focus on living?

Do I go when I can enjoy it, when I’m healthy, able to travel by myself, see what happens?

Or, or, do I wait until I’m 75 sitting with my 15 cats waxing poetically how I WISH I would have taken the trip?

Whatever you may be doing on your Christmas, surround yourself with kindness, love and understanding.

Be there for those that need you and let those who want to be there for you do so.

Don’t turn your back on people who have been there for you no matter what.

Remember the reason for the season, leave some milk and snacks out for Santa and cherish every moment.

All of us here wish you and yours a very safe and happy holiday!