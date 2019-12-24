This year, the FFA Field was a huge success. There were many people that contributed to our field this year. First, we would like to thank Mr. Matt Lamont, for giving us a great deal on the seeds that were planted. We would also like to thank Mr. Tyler Wooten, for plant- ing our fields. A company we would like to thank is Wabash Valley services. They helped us by spraying our fields throughout the season. Lastly, we would like to thank Mr. Kent Roser, for harvesting our fields this

season. Without the help of these people, and Wabash, we wouldn’t have had a field at all. We appreciate their contribution and dedication to us this year. We cannot thank you enough for all that you helped the FFA do. Thank you again for all your help!

With big thanks - Kaden Carter - President, Cody Nausley - Vice President, Mason Gross - Secretary, Jason Mendenhall - Treasurer, Mariah VanMatre - Reporter, and Blake Pollard - Sentinel.