By Carol Groves

For The Carmi Times

Members of the New Harmony Wabash River Bridge Authority say the state of Indiana has agreed to give $350,000 to get the New Harmony Bridge up and going and Illinois has agreed to match those funds. This $700,000 should be enough to make repairs and take down the closed sign, according to news releases.

The New Harmony Toll Bridge, also known as the Harmony Way Bridge, is a now-closed two-lane bridge across the Wabash River that connects Illinois Route 14 with Indiana State Road 66, which is Church Street in New Harmony, Indiana. The bridge links White County, Illinois with Posey County, Indiana. The four-span bridge is owned by the White County Bridge Commission and was built without federal funds in 1930 by the Big Wabash Bridge Company of Carmi, Illinois.

The next bridge across the Wabash about 15 miles downstream is the Wabash Memorial Bridge near Mount Vernon, Indiana and the next bridge upstream is for Interstate 64, which does not allow farm vehicles.

This bridge is a large bridge that includes a variety of span types. The long approach system at each end consists of steel stringer spans supported by steel bents. There are also two-deck truss approach spans, one of 60- foot and one of 100- feet at the eastern approach. The main spans of the bridge are four rivet-connected Parker through truss spans. The western three Parker truss spans range from 232-234 feet in length, while the eastern Parker truss span is quite a bit longer with its 300 foot span. The bridge is a state line bridge. In the context of Indiana, the Parker truss spans are the largest of their kind in the state.

The bridge has an uncommon ownership history, as it was built under the direction of the Harmony Way Bridge Company. Ownership and operation of a bridge by a bridge company was common for large bridges in the 1800s, but was much less common by the time this bridge was built. Even more unusual, the bridge continued to be operated as a toll bridge, later taken over by a bridge commission. Toll bridges in the present day are usually associated with enormous bridges or bridges on busy freeways. A toll bridge for a small town carrying a two-lane road is somewhat uncommon.

The truss spans of this bridge enjoy excellent historic integrity with no major alterations. Many of the approach stringer spans are also unaltered. However, a number of the approach spans were replaced by the Army Corps of Engineers with cantilevered steel stringer spans and new concrete piers with the intent of addressing problems with the river and original bents near the river.

In 2012, the bridge was closed when an inspection report noted significant deterioration. It is worth noting that the original bridge material is in general in fair condition. The highly deteriorated sections of the bridge are the non-original spans put in by the Army Corps. The Restore Harmony Way Bridge Act may be the last piece of the legislative puzzle for the communities of Crossville, Illinois and New Harmony, Indiana, towards possible re-opening the New Harmony Bridge and restoring connections between the towns.