The Annual Polar Bear Plunge will occur Wednesday January 1st at 12:00 noon at the home of Mimi and Darrell Fehrenbacher, at 4509 White Water in Olney. Swimmers should arrive at 11:45 to be ready to enter the frigid waters at 12:00. No wetsuits are allowed and to be authentic, the swimmer must submerge completely. For more information, call Mary Pat Nash at 382-7977.