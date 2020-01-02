KEWANEE — Behind every statue there's a story.

The story behind the eight-foot statue of a stoic Indian chief that has stood guard over the 100 block of North Main Street for 112 years begins with the formation of a Kewanee lodge that was once the largest of its kind in the state, and one of the largest in the nation. The statue and the building on which it is mounted, along with two others, will be sold at auction Saturday, Jan. 11.

The building at 110 N. Main St. was built in 1906-1907 by a fraternal and patriotic organization called the Improved Order of Red Men. Still in existence with its headquarters, museum and library in Waco, Texas, the group traces its origin to the Sons of Liberty, am underground pre-Revolutionary War group responsible for the Boston Tea Party. Members disguised in Indian attire dumped tea from ships in the Boston harbor to protest British tax on the product.

The Improved Order of Red Men formed in 1834 and by the late 1800s tribes, as local lodges are called, were spreading throughout Illinois.

Kewanee Tribe 123 I.O.R.M. was formed on Dec. 14, 1898. Members met in the rooms of established lodges, including the Masons and Odd Fellows, until 1904 when talk began of building their own wigwam, using the Indian name for home.

According to articles from the time, the Red Men claimed to be respectful of Native Americans but used their terminology in everything they did. The group’s meetings were called pow wows, the women's auxiliary was called the Pocahontases and the youth organization the Hiawathas. The president was called the Great Sachem, or chief, the treasurer the Keeper of Wampum, and whites were called palefaces.

In the early 1900s, Kewanee was growing by leaps and bounds. Residences, business blocks, factories, schools and churches were going up at a rapid pace. Almost every man belonged to a lodge of fraternal organization of one stripe or another and the Red Men became the biggest lodge of all.

In September of 1906 plans were started for a building on a lot purchased at 110 N. Main St. At the time, Tribe 123 boasted 400 members. The building was designed by Kewanee architect John McCullough, a tribe member whose building credits include the old Kewanee High School, the Blish Building at Wethersfield Schools and the Presbyterian Church.

Unfortunately, McCullough didn't live to see the building completed. He died Jan. 14, 1907, stricken by a heart attack at age 56. The centerpiece of the 2-1/2-story pressed brick building was, according to the initial plans, to be a 10-foot copper Indian figure set at its pinical. The final product was an 8-foot statue carved from a 3-ton block of Bedford limestone – still considered top of the line – quarried in Bedford, Ind., which still claims to be "The Limestone Capital of the World."

An account of the Indian being put in place is given in the Feb. 16, 1907, Star Courier. The huge statue dangling from a rope and tackle was described as it was hoisted by several men up from the ground and placed on a pedestal on the wall of the second floor, closer to the ground than first planned. Men who have done work on the building say it is bolted to the wall.

The man who made the statue is described only as "Sculptor Taylor of Chicago." According to the story, he spent a month at the yard of Mumford & Craig monument and stone dealers transforming the limestone block into the feather-decked Indian.

"In the left hand is clutched the unstrung bow, while at his right side is the quiver packed with arrows," the story reported. "Around the neck is a necklace of bear teeth, the only raiment covering the upper part of his body. Moccasins and fringe-bordered breeches complete the garb of the stone man."

On the pedestal is carved a birchbark canoe and cornerstones mounted on either side bear the images of a peace pipe and tomahawk. A concrete plate at the top of the building carries the name of the organization. The first floor was occupied by W. E. Good's hardware store with offices, meeting rooms and the main hall on the second floor. A class of 135 men was inducted and 26 took applications at the Red Men's first meeting in the completed building on July 10, 1907. It was the largest class ever inducted in the state, and one of the largest in the nation.

"Palefaces" included the mayor, leading business men and members of the city police and fire departments. By July 23, when the building was dedicated, Kewanee Tribe 123 had over 600 members. State and national dignitaries attended the event, many coming to town on special trains. According to news accounts, people watched from along the streets and second-story windows as the gathering marched torch-lit route to Windmont Park where evening entertainment was planned.

On July 24, the Star Courier ran a full front page and most of its second page about the occasion. The coverage included a photo of the Red Men band and one of a group of men in what were called "George Washington Uniform Rank," which resembled colonial soldiers and indicated they wore something besides Indian costumes.

Over the years, the ground floor was occupied by various businesses and rooms on the second floor used by other lodges and organizations, all generating rental income for the Red Men.

The 1939 city directory lists the Heideman & DeClerk Recreation Parlor and Bowling Alley at 110 N. Main. On the second floor were the office of the Valve Fitters Union, Dorothy Durham's dance studio, and the Moose Lodge, in addition to the wigwam of the Red Men and Pocahontases. According to the Kewanee Historical Society, the second floor was open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for food, refreshment and fellowship during the tribe's heyday, which ran from 1907 to the 1930s.

The Red Men also sponsored an outstanding 40-piece band directed by Charles Lory. It was featured in parades, concerts and at the annual Fourth of July celebration at Windmont Park, attended by thousands.

According to the historical society, the Red Men of Kewanee began to fade away after World War II. In the early 1950s, they shared their hall with the Knights of Columbus, and in the late 1950s they sold the property to the Moose. In the 1954 city directory the Firestone store is listed at the address.

In recent decades the former lodge hall, along with buildings on the south and north sides, were the home of Furniture Country, owned by Wanda and the late Vic VanUnnik. Now closed, Mrs. VanUnnik will sell all three interconnected buildings — a total of 34,000-square feet of space — at a public auction held by auctioneer Mark Guthrie at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the site.