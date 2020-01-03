GALESBURG – Donna Jean Nixon, 88, of Galesburg, formerly of Galva, died at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 6 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Officiants will be Brent Shreeves and Steve Wilder. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Harbor Lights Hospice.

She was born April 2, 1931 in Galva, the daughter of Ira B. “Ted” and Mary P. (Homer) Sellon. She married Robert L. Nixon on January 18, 1947 in Galva and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2003. Survivors include a son, William (Martha) Nixon of Gilson, two daughters, Paula (Richard) Putnam of Knoxville, IL and Betty Nixon of Galesburg, eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Merlin Sellon and three sisters, Lois Greenhagen, Phyllis Anderson and Jacqueline Anderson.

Donna attended Galva schools and had worked as a beauty operator and bookkeeper. She was a great cook and loved to entertain and enjoyed dancing, playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid gardener and enjoyed raising vegetables and flowers. She was a devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.