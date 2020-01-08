KEWANEE - Rolland “Pete” Mallery, 91, of Kewanee, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Pete was born March 17, 1928 in Lafayette, IL, the son of John and Lavonne (Stutler) Mallery. Pete married Clarice J. Reiff on November 4, 1961 in Cambridge; she survives.

Pete is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Mallery, Kewanee, Pete Mallery, Kewanee; daughter, Tami Mallery, Galva; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Harry (Betty) Mallery, Lafayette; sister, Marie Matuszyk, Kewanee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Larry and Gary Mallery; and a sister, Hazel Bengston.

Pete served in the United States Army Air Corps. Pete worked at Machinery and Conveyor, McNeil Asphalt, Pierson Brothers, and delivered appliances at Goodyear. Pete enjoyed gardening; he was known for his tomatoes. He also enjoyed working hard; he worked at Farm King after his retirement. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends; especially having coffee with his friends at McDonald’s.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Curry will officiate. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please leave an online condolence for Pete’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.