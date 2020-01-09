The First Baptist Church Food Pantry, 301 E. Elm St., Canton, will be having an Open House Friday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They want to thank people for their support and invite everyone to attend the event!

Come learn about the Food Pantry, see behind the scenes and discover what the Food Pantry does for those in need in the community.

Be sure to tour the new mini ‘grocery store’.

Check them out on Facebook, email: fbcfoodpantrycanton@gmail.com or phone, 647-7241.