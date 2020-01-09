By Carol Groves , For The Carmi Times
Pastor: Local residents have been sharing
opinions concerning the legalization of recreational
marijuana. One area pastor stated
that 11.8 million young adults in 2018 were
addicted to marijuana. In my opinion, it is a
deadly drug which impairs a person’s ability
to judge time, distance and speed. It slows
down reaction time and reduces ability to
pick up on moving objects. So why, all at
once, have law makers decided to legalize
marijuana? After years of being illegal to
use because it is a mind-altering drug, we
choose to call it recreational marijuana and
suddenly that makes it OK. I feel the towns
that legalize marijuana are doing so because
of the financial gain. The three percent sales
tax that is available is more important than
the fact that the drug is addictive and can
cause respiratory problems. Also, driving
under the influence greatly increases
the risk of having an accident. I guess that
doesn’t matter anymore either. The real
affect it will have on the lives of our young
people we may never know. As a pastor, I
see the dreams of young people shattered
every day. It’s important to understand
that just because the name of something is
changed it doesn’t change the effect.
Elected Official: People in Carmi have been
selling marijuana on the street for years.
Now Carmi residents can go to Grayville or
Harrisburg and buy it and bring it back to
town. Drugs have always been a problem
here and we are not alone. It is a problem
in almost every town around us. The state
passes a law to legalize recreational marijuana
and then leaves the task to decide
whether or not to allow it to be sold in our
town up to us. It’s a difficult decision.
Mayor: Carmi Mayor Jeff Pollard told the
Times that the Carmi City Council will make
a decision on whether or not to allow marijuana
to be sold in Carmi either during the
council meeting at the end of January or the
first meeting in February. “The city attorney
will be present to go over the pros and cons
of the decision and will make a recommendation
to the council about what he feels
would be in the best interest of the city. I
would feel confident to follow his counsel.
Resident: I’m scared for what legalizing pot
will do to our future generations. We’ve
already made alcohol legal and we have
adults who will buy alcohol for teenagers.
So now we give them booze and drugs?
Let’s face it. We have adults who behave
like teens and want to be liked or want to
look big in front of younger kids, so they go
buy things for them like cigarettes, alcohol
and now drugs will be available. I don’t like
legalizing pot for recreation. For medicine
reasons, I think is ok. What are we doing
to our kids? Cigarettes, booze and drugs.
All I can say is God bless our kids. The
government, lawmakers, parents, and our
so-called Christians sure aren’t going to do
it. That’s my rant.