CANTON—The Fulton County Playhouse will present the murder mystery dinner theater "Murder by Magic" by Eileen Moushey Jan. 17, 18 and 19 at the First Christian Church in Canton.

Tickets are $20 and include a pasta bar dinner as well as the show.

Doors open at 530 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18, with dinner at 6 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Jan. 19, with dinner at 1:30 p.m.

Reservations must be made by calling 338-7889.