The Heart of Illinois Beekeepers Association of Peoria will host a Beginning Beekeeping Class on Jan. 25 to promote sustainable beekeeping in Central Illinois.

PEORIA-The Heart of Illinois Beekeepers Association of Peoria will host a Beginning Beekeeping Class on Jan. 25 to promote sustainable beekeeping in Central Illinois.

It will be held at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snow date is Feb. 1.

Those interested in attending can register at www.hoibees.org.