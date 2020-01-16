MCDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County CEO, or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, Program will soon be opening their “The Return of the Roaring 20s” escape room.

An escape room is an interactive experience in which a group of people work together to discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish an overarching goal to try and “escape” a room within a time limit.

The escape room will be open Friday through Sunday from Feb. 7 to Feb. 29. In addition, the escape room will be open on Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.

The escape room will be located at 6 W. Side Square in Macomb.

Ticket sales will begin on January 17. Tickets will be available to purchase via a link on the group’s Facebook page.

According to Jenna Spangler. a junior at Bushnell-Prairie City High School and the Project CEO for the program, groups will consist of five to ten people. The cost is $15 per person.

“If you don’t have enough people — you only have three, for example — that’s okay. We’ll put you with another group. Some people are worried that this dampens their experience, but it doesn’t,” said Spangler. “Several of us have gone through an escape room and were put with another group. As long as you’re having fun and you’re lighthearted about it, then everyone ends up having a good time together.

“For beginners, we would recommend that you go with another group so that they can kind of lead the way the first time and show you how to get things done. It’s really good because sometimes newcomers get lost in the experience and get stuck,” added Joshua Lockhart, a senior at Macomb High School and the head of operations for the program.

Profits from the escape room will go to the McDonough County CEO Board. According to Fansler, students in the program can apply for grants to fund their individual businesses. They can also choose to donate to a charity as "Class of 2020" or become investors in the CEO Program.

The McDonough County CEO program seeks to prepare high school students to become entrepreneurs or entrepreneurial thinkers with the hope that they will one day contribute to the economic development of McDonough County.

The CEO Program provides students with resources and skills to not only run a successful business of their own one day, but to also build skills that will help them become successful adults no matter what they decide to do.

The escape room is the group’s class business. In addition, the students are currently working on individual businesses that they will present at a trade show on May 4.

“All of these little businesses and then this class business is a build up so that we are in the best scenario to have a successful individual business,” said Lockhart.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or visit www.mcdonoughcountyceo.com.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.