Carmi City Police:

Jeremy Allen, 41, Carmi, was arrested on 1/15/20 on a White County Warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of domestic battery. Bond was set at $3,500.

White County State’s Attorney:

Richard Travelstead, 58, Carmi was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday.

Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

3 years DOC

1 year MSR

Possession of Weapon by Felon, Class 3 felony.

3 years DOC

1 year MSR

Travelstead was arrested as a part of Operation Dealers Choice. Upon executing the arrest warrant, Travelstead was found in possession of a weapon and received that additional charge amongst others. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.