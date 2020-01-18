Camp Big Sky has announced a gift in the amount of $7,000 from the Buchanan Family Foundation to support their mission of service to children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers at their 100 acre camp located in northern Fulton County near Middle Grove.

The contribution was made in honor of Karla Oaks Jones and Jerry David Jones, both originally from Canton and graduates of Canton High School.

“This generous gift from the Buchanan Family Foundation will enable our organization to continue our mission of providing opportunities for those we serve to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no cost for those we serve,” said Brad Guidi, Founder and Mission Director.

He continued, “As we do not receive any state or federal funding the support of community partners like the Buchanan Family Foundation is critical to our ability to continue our core value of providing all day services at no cost to our guests,” Guidi said.

Camp Big Sky is an accessible camp for people with disabilities and provides access to the outdoors, volunteer training, and life skills education services to nearly 2,500 visitors from 15 counties in Central and West Central Illinois and beyond.

The camp is open from the first of May until the end of October annually and provides access to the outdoors.