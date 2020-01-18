Spoon River College congratulates the following individuals who completed degrees and/or certificates during the Fall 2019 semester at Spoon River College.

CANTON-Spoon River College congratulates the following individuals who completed degrees and/or certificates during the Fall 2019 semester at Spoon River College.

Astoria: Joshua L. Nehmelman, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Avon: Tanner Marshall Parson, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Banner: Michael Bitner, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Blandinsville: Zoey L. Edwards, Nursing Assistant certificate

Browning: Gracie A. Briney, Associate in General Studies degree

Bushnell: Shana J. Campbell, Nursing Assistant certificate; Riley S. Powell, Computer Information Technology, Computer Network Technician, Cyber Security, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates

Canton: Zachary Bell, Associate in Arts degree; Lexie Raelee Buchman, Associate in Arts degree; Joshua Burkiett, Computer and Network Technician and Enterprise Computer Network Specialist certificates; Teisha D. Buskirk, Nursing Assistant certificate; Jana S. Eveland, Associate in General Studies degree; Robert Gritton, Welding Operator certificate; Jenna Victoria Haile, Associate in Arts degree; Melanie Ann LeRoy, Associate in General Studies degree; John Moore, Welding Operator certificate; Delaney O’Brien, Associate in Arts degree; Natalie C. Penrose, Welding Operator certificate; Emilee Petty, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Amanda Pratt, Nursing Assistant certificate; Tanner P. Purtle, Associate in General Studies degree; Caleb T. Steck, Computer Information Technology, Computer and Network Technician, Computer User Support Specialist, Cyber Security, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates; Isaac C. Vigil, Associate in Arts degree; Taryn S. Ward, Associate in Arts degree

Cuba: Alexis Clark, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Dustin Doubet, Associate in General Studies degree

Dahinda: Aubrey Dale Andrews, Commercial Driver Training certificate

Dunfermline: Breanne Link, Associate in Arts degree

Ellisville: Jordan Nicole Barnes, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree

Elmwood: Courtney Deniell Roudebush, Welding Operator and Advanced Welding certificates

Farmington: Jamie E. Riggin, Welding Operator certificate

Havana: Kyle James Kinzer, Welding Operator and Advanced Welding certificates; Allyson Sanguedolce, Nursing Assistant certificate; Kathryn Vaughn, Associate in Science degree

Ipava: Addison Edwards, Nursing Assistant certificate

Lake Ozark, Missouri: Kirstin Lane Nickole Thomas, Associate in Arts degree

Lewistown: Alex Ebert, Nursing Assistant certificate; Elexus Hampton, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Mackenzie Hutton, Nursing Assistant certificate; Knute L. Miller, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Macomb: Rusty Bostic, Commercial Driver Training certificate; Mackenzie B. Brown, Phlebotomy Technician certificate; Serenidy Howard, Nursing Assistant certificate; Raymond Jennings, Welding Operator certificate; Ryan Gregory Lewis, Associate in Arts degree; Taylor N. Lovitt, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Small Office Accounting certificate; Marelyn Martinez-Nateras, Medical Assistant certificate; Timothy Pollock, Associate in Arts degree; Anthony Sparrow, Welding Operator certificate; Brett Yocum, Associate in Arts degree

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Kierra Payne, Associate in Science degree; Jayden Spencer, Associate in Science degree

Niota: Greg Harl, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Pekin: Mason Hunt, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Mykaela Marie Ledbetter, Associate in Science degree

Peoria: Jessica Booker-Sheppard, Associate in General Studies degree

Roseville: Andrew D. Williams, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Rushville: Beau Newell, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Marc A. Wilson, Welding Operator certificate