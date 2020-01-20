John D. "Bud" Hurn, 105, of Olney, passed away on January 18, 2020 at United Methodist Village, Lawrenceville, IL. Bud was born on November 27, 1914 in Olney, IL to parents Luther and Huldah (Koertge) Hurn. He married Vera (Hartleroad) on March 3, 1950 in Nashville, TN and she survives.

John D. "Bud" Hurn was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Olney. He served as Trustee, Board Member, and Sunday School Teacher at the church. Bud served in the US Army from 1941-46. He was an East Richland School Board member for two terms. Bud enjoyed restoring Classic Cord Cars and spent many hours working on them. Bud owned and operated John D. Hurn and Son for many years. Bud is survived by wife, Vera Hurn; son, John L (Gwen) Hurn of Collinsville, IL; son, Larry (Cindy) Hurn of Olney; daughter, Paula (Tony) Runyon of Evansville, IN; 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucille Smith. Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, Olney or TTT Christian Youth Ministries, Evansville, IN.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, with burial following in Haven Hill Cemetery.