The People Of The State Of

Illinois, has filed Amended

charges on Clayton Andrew

Swanner of Crossville,

Il. Swanner is now facing

three counts of first degree

murder.

The new charges states

that Swanner, committed the

offense of first degree murder,

with intent to kill or do great

bodily harm to his mother

Cathy S. Brandenstein, after a

fire being started in the residence

of 1101 Superior Ave. in

Crossville,Il.

Swanner had shoved is

mother into the fire and held her

in the fire, thereby causing the

death of Cathy S. Brandenstein

on January 10th, 2020.

The Count II states that

Swanner, committed the

offense of first degree murder,

without lawful justification,

after a fire being started at the

same residents, knowing the act

had a strong possibility of the

death of Cathy S. Brandenstein.

The Count III states that

Swanner,committed a forcible

felony of Arson, for starting

the fire at the residence in

Crossville,Il.

The counts IV and V,states

that Swanner is also being

charged with Aggravated

Arson, along with count VI for

Residential Arson, and Count

VII for Aggravated Domestic

Battery, knowingly causing

great bodily harm.

States Attorney Denton

Aud,filed the new charges on

Swanner on January 15th, 2020.

Bail was set at $1,000,000.

States Attorney Aud states

that Swanner, is presumed

innocent until being found

guilty in a court of law.