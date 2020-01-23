KEWANEE - Maurine Hilda Louise Rehn German, 97, of Kewanee, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Generations at McKinley Court (Villa Clara) in Decatur, IL with her family at her side. Maurine was born April 21, 1922 in a small farm house near Osco, IL, the daughter of Emanual Andrew and Hilda Wilhelmina (Moody) Rehn, both of whom originated from Sweden. She married Sam German in Andover, IL on January 28, 1944. He preceded her in death on February 10, 1992.

Maurine is survived by one daughter, Mary Beth (Michael) Olmstead, Forsyth, IL; granddaughters, Geri (Kevan) Melchiorre, Mahomet, IL, Jamie (Adam) Jelinek, Dunlap; great grandchildren, Brody, Logan, and Luke Melchiorre, Aubrey and Brooks Jelinek; and special friend, Phyllis Wiedle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; and two brothers, Virgene and Raeburn Rehn.

Maurine was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member at the First Christian Church of Kewanee. She was very involved in her church activities. She enjoyed gardening. She was an amazing cook, with her specialty being her delicious apple pie. She was known for being an amazing caregiver.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at First Christian Church, Kewanee. Pastor Brian Giese will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the church. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Kewanee. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Florence Jenson, Sharon Good, the staff at Generations McKinley Court and Transitions Hospice for all their special care given and shown to Maurine and her family. Please leave an online condolence for Maurine’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.